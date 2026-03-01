No fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, CEYPETCO assures continuous supply until May 2026

Sri Lanka will not face any delay in fuel stocks ordered until April and May 2026, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) assured today (March 1) amid concerns over the Middle East conflict.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (March 1), CEYPETCO Chairman D. J. Rajakaruna said that all relevant fuel shipments are scheduled to arrive from India and Singapore as planned.

He stressed that the current conflict situation in the Middle East will not disrupt Sri Lanka’s fuel supply.

“We say this with responsibility. Therefore, there is no point in waiting in queues,” he said.

The Chairman revealed that fuel distribution was not originally scheduled for today (March 1). However, due to increased public demand, the corporation called back all employees involved in fuel distribution and commenced fuel release.

He further stated that fuel supplies will continue tomorrow (March 2) as well, even though it is a Poya day.

CEYPETCO has also informed all filling stations not to supply fuel into barrels.

The Chairman warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to purchase fuel in barrels for resale.