Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from March 1, 2026

Posted by Editor on February 28, 2026 - 9:29 pm

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective March 1, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 1, bringing the new price to Rs. 293.

The price of Petrol 95 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 340.

The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 4, bringing the new price to Rs. 281.

The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 6, bringing the new price to Rs. 329.

The price of Kerosene remains unchanged at Rs. 182.

The price revision is shown in the table below: