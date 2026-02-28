Feb 28 2026 February 28, 2026 February 28, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from March 1, 2026

Posted by Editor on February 28, 2026 - 9:29 pm

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective March 1, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 1, bringing the new price to Rs. 293.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 340.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 4, bringing the new price to Rs. 281.
  • The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 6, bringing the new price to Rs. 329.
  • The price of Kerosene remains unchanged at Rs. 182.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane + Rs. 1  Rs. 293
Petrol 95 Octane Unchanged  Rs. 340
Auto Diesel + Rs. 4  Rs. 281
Super Diesel + Rs. 6  Rs. 329
Kerosene Unchanged  Rs. 182
