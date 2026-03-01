Sri Lanka issues urgent advisory for nationals in Middle East amid rising tensions

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism says the safety of nearly one million Sri Lankans living and working in the Middle East is the Government’s highest priority as it closely monitors the evolving security situation in the region.

In a press release issued on February 28, 2026, the Ministry stated that it is keeping a close watch on the developing security conditions across the Middle East due to ongoing regional volatility.

The Government has urged Sri Lankan nationals in the region to exercise heightened vigilance and strictly follow safety guidelines. They have been advised to monitor reliable local media and official announcements issued by the host countries.

Sri Lankans have also been strongly advised to avoid non essential travel and large public gatherings. The Ministry further instructed citizens to remain in regular contact with the nearest Sri Lankan Diplomatic Mission.

In addition, they are advised to keep their mobile phones fully charged at all times and carry valid identification documents with them.

All Sri Lankan Diplomatic Missions in the Middle East have activated 24 hour emergency hotlines to provide assistance where necessary.

Dedicated 24 hour emergency contact numbers have also been established in Sri Lanka for families seeking information about their loved ones:

Consular Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +94742595546

Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment SLBFE: +94719802822

Hotline 1989

The Ministry stated that it will continue to monitor developments in the region and issue further updates as required.