Sri Lanka tightens fuel station security amid panic buying fears

Posted by Editor on March 2, 2026 - 9:24 am

The Inspector General of Police has instructed all police stations across Sri Lanka to provide necessary security at fuel stations, as authorities warn the public not to panic buy fuel due to tensions in the Middle East.

Sri Lanka Police confirmed that security measures have already been put in place at all fuel distribution centers islandwide.

Police said that some members of the public are unnecessarily stocking up on fuel amid the volatile situation in the Middle East.

However, authorities stressed that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has assured that sufficient oil reserves are available in the country.

The public has been urged not to engage in panic purchasing.

Authorities also noted that certain organized groups are collecting fuel in containers.

All police stations have been instructed to coordinate with fuel station management to temporarily stop issuing fuel into gallons, bottles, or other containers until further notice.

However, fuel will continue to be issued into containers for essential purposes, including:

Fishing vessels

Factories and construction sites

Agricultural activities

Specific household requirements

Sri Lanka Police warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals or groups involved in hoarding fuel to sell at higher prices.

Legal action will also be taken against those spreading false information or rumors about fuel shortages through social media platforms.