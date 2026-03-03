Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, threatens to attack ships, putting 20% of global oil supply at risk

Posted by Editor on March 3, 2026 - 9:01 am

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz and warned it will fire on any ship trying to pass, in a move that threatens about 20 percent of global oil supplies and could send crude prices sharply higher.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards senior official made the statement on Monday March 02, according to Iranian state media. This is Tehran’s most direct warning since it first announced on Saturday February 28 that it was shutting the key export route.

Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the commander in chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, said the strait is closed and warned that any vessel attempting to cross would be attacked. “If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze,” he said in remarks carried by state media.

The Strategic Importance of the Strait

The Strait of Hormuz is considered the world’s most important oil export route. It connects major Gulf oil producers including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

At its narrowest point, the strait is about 33 kilometers wide. Around one fifth of the world’s daily oil consumption passes through this corridor, making it highly sensitive to conflict or disruption.

Triggered by U.S. and Israeli Strikes

The closure follows U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026, which were aimed at toppling the country’s leadership. U.S. President Donald Trump publicly offered support to Iranians seeking to remove the ruling clerics.

In response, Iran launched several barrages of missiles at Gulf countries that host U.S. military bases, including Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. Missiles were also fired at the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

With the latest move, Tehran has acted on long standing threats to block the narrow waterway in retaliation for any attack on the Islamic Republic.

Global Oil and Shipping Concerns

Oil markets have been closely watching rising tensions between Tehran and its long time rivals, the United States and Israel. Traders fear that a wider war could disrupt supplies and destabilise the region, leading to sharp increases in global oil prices.

The latest development comes at a time when global shipping is already under pressure. Since the Gaza war began in 2023, Iran aligned Houthi militants in Yemen have carried out drone and missile attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, causing repeated disruptions to trade routes.

Analysts warn that a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz could have serious economic consequences worldwide, given its central role in global energy supplies.