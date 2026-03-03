Sri Lanka warns modern warfare threatens global survival

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake told Parliament today (March 03) that no armed conflict benefits any community and warned that modern military technology makes the need for peace more urgent than ever.

Speaking at the Parliament of Sri Lanka, the President said Sri Lanka firmly believes that war does not create a favourable situation for any side. He stressed that the destructive power of today’s advanced military and technological systems clearly shows how dangerous armed conflicts have become.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that in a world where sophisticated and large scale weapons systems are continuously being developed, it is easy to understand how devastating such capabilities can be. He pointed out that these developments highlight the urgent need to work towards peace.

He emphasized that Sri Lanka’s position is that all parties involved in the ongoing conflict must make the necessary commitments and take the required steps as soon as possible to build a peaceful world.

According to the President, the current situation could pose a serious threat and have a major impact on the global economy as well as on the survival of human life. He noted that Sri Lanka does not have the strength to face such consequences alone or in isolation.

President Dissanayake added that although the country is preparing a plan to deal with possible challenges, the situation can only be properly addressed through a united international commitment towards achieving global peace.