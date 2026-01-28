First Sri Lankan Navy SEAL graduate dies suddenly at 28

Posted by Editor on January 28, 2026 - 1:57 pm

Lieutenant Koyan Chamitha, the first Sri Lankan Navy officer to complete elite U.S. Navy SEAL training, has died unexpectedly at the age of 28.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, he was found dead at the naval quarters inside the Welisara Navy Camp. Lieutenant Chamitha was a resident of Gampaha.

In 2025, he successfully completed the demanding U.S. Navy SEAL training in the United States and returned to Sri Lanka to continue his naval service.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired) has instructed the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy to conduct a formal inquiry and submit a report on the sudden death.