Four missing after landslide buries house in Polpitiya

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 3, 2026 - 9:33 pm

An 82-year-old woman was found dead after a mound of earth collapsed onto a house in Morahenagama, while three other people remain missing.

The incident occurred in the Morahenagama area of the Polpitiya Police Division at around 1:30 PM today (August 3), following heavy rainfall in the area.

Polpitiya Police said three women and one man were inside the house when the mound of earth collapsed onto it.

Army personnel later recovered the body of the 82-year-old woman, who was among the four reported missing.

Search operations are continuing to locate the remaining three missing people.