Frustrated tourist goes back: Probe underway

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has been instructed by the Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident where a tourist who arrived in Sri Lanka had turned back apparently due to obstacles he faced upon arrival in the country.

The tourist’s statement is being widely circulated over social media where he claims to have arrived in Sri Lanka on October 7 and had left the country within five hours of arrival as none of the facilities that were said to be provided was available to him.

The tourist who identified himself as George said in his video, “Before my trip I wanted to go to Sri Lanka for around five to seven days. I called the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington and they told me that everything was back to normal and all I was required to take was a negative Covid test, my vaccination details and visa. So I complied… When I landed here I found out that my car reservation was not made and no one was there to meet me. I found out there was no transportation and basically, Sri Lanka was in lockdown. I evaluated my pros and cons and given the situation, I decided to go back, Five hours later I went back on the same flight.” However, he vowed to return to Sri Lanka someday.

Accordingly, Minister Ranatunga had instructed the Chairman of the SLTDA to conduct a comprehensive investigation regarding this incident and submit a report.

