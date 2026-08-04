Justice Minister warns of possible unrest at other Sri Lankan prisons

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 4, 2026 - 1:36 pm

Sri Lanka’s Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara says authorities have received information that unrest similar to the Mahara Prison incident could occur at two or three other prisons.

The information has been given to the heads of the Department of Prisons, while coordination is being established to control any situation that may arise, the Minister said.

Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, made the remarks while delivering a special statement in Parliament this morning (August 4) regarding the recent violence at Mahara Prison.

He said the incident began at around 3:45 PM on August 1, 2026, when two inmates climbed onto a roof inside the prison.

The Superintendent of Mahara Prison held discussions with the inmates in an attempt to bring the situation under control. However, the inmates did not agree to a settlement.

When the inmates began behaving violently, the Superintendent and other prison officers retreated towards the main entrance.

The inmates then set fire to and destroyed the Chief Jailor’s office and the disciplinary division. They also threw stones towards areas outside the prison and later set fire to the industrial section and the kitchen.

The Police Special Task Force, Sri Lanka Police and the Army were called in, while security around the prison was strengthened.

The Minister said no prison officers were injured or killed during the incident. One inmate died, while eight other inmates were injured.

He said the Mahara Prison incident was different from the recent incident at Negombo Prison.

According to the Minister, the unrest at Mahara was directed against the prison administration, while the Negombo incident resulted from a drug-related dispute among inmates.

He said prison authorities usually hold discussions with inmates when disputes occur. However, an immediate reason for the Mahara incident has not yet been identified.

“When there is a dispute between two inmates, another three or four inmates may become involved. However, there is a question as to how around 1,000 inmates became involved at once,” the Minister said.

He said acts of arson had been carried out on an unprecedented scale.

The Chief Jailor’s office, the medicine distribution area, the kitchen and the industrial section were among the facilities destroyed.

The Minister said it appeared that those responsible intended to disrupt the operations of Mahara Prison.

He warned that the Government would not hesitate to take action if investigations found that organised conspirators were involved.

The Minister also said the facilities destroyed in the incident had been built using taxpayers’ money and would have to be rebuilt using public funds.

However, he stressed that not all inmates were responsible for the violence and that only a small number had been involved.

He called on families to advise inmates not to take part in such acts and risk losing their welfare facilities.

The Minister said this was particularly important at a time when the Government was working to speed up Government Analyst reports and provide necessary facilities for prisoners.

He said the damage caused at Mahara Prison was extensive.

Due to the destruction, prison officers are arranging food and other essential supplies for inmates with assistance from other prisons.

A committee has now been appointed under the chairmanship of Minister Nanayakkara.

The committee includes Minister Ananda Wijepala, ministry secretaries and representatives of the Police, the Government Analyst’s Department and the Attorney General’s Department.

It will prepare a report containing recommendations to reduce prison overcrowding, speed up Government Analyst reports and strengthen security at prisons.

The Minister said authorities were also examining whether similar incidents could spread to other prisons.

Steps would be taken to control any such situation while minimising the loss of life, he added.