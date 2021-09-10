Karu calls for special committee

This is a good time to appoint a special Committee headed by a former Chief Justice to furnish a report on persons who were involved in terrorist activities, Karu Jayasuriya, President of the National Movement for a Just Society said, issuing a press release.

“Global trust for Sri Lanka will only be ensured once this process is properly completed. We propose the President take immediate action on this. The Prime Minister’s meeting of the European Union is very important to address all unresolved issues related to GSP+ etc. Undermining the importance of GSP+ by some politicians is harmful to the country,” he said.

Jayasuriya added that the Finance Minister recently said in the Parliament that the government is hoping to build relationships with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in the future. This decision is beneficial to the country, he said.

“As a country, we can move forward by adhering to the democratic principles, thereby gaining respect of the world, while not aligning with any power block. We noticed from surveys that about 82% of the people of this country have rejected the 20th Amendment, which destroyed democracy in the country. The recommendations of the Upali Abeyrathne Commission too is an insult to the judiciary,” he claimed.

Jayasuriya added that elections should be free and fair and a number of appointments made to the independent commissions were politically influenced. The President must take steps to rectify this.

“The Opposition has stated several times that it will extend its support to the development of the country and this offer should be taken seriously. The President as the Head of State should handle the national leadership,” he said.

(Source: The Island)