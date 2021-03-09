Mahanayake Theras urged to study Easter Sunday PCoI report – Ven. Gnanasara Thera

General Secretary of Bodu Bala Sena Organization, Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera said a request had been made to Most Ven Mahanayake Theras to formally study the distortions caused by the recommendations of the report of the Presidential Commission of Investigations (PCoI) on the Easter Sunday terror attacks and to issue a joint statement in this regard.

The Mahanayake Theras, who lead the 70% of the Buddhist population in the country, have done their part to alleviate the national, religious and social problems that arise in the country. Therefore, the report on the Easter Sunday terror attacks will also be studied by the Mahanayake Theras.

Ven. Gnanasara Thera made this statement after briefing the Asgiriya Mahanayake Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera on the report of the Presidential Commission on the Easter Sunday terror attacks yesterday (08).

He said this report has brought great misfortune to the victims of the Easter Sunday terror attacks as well as to the entire Buddhist community.

Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Ven. Gnanasara Thera said that as a matter of duty, they will go to every district and inform about the calamity caused to the country due to Islamic extremism.

Ven. Gnanasara Thera said that racism, extremism and separatism have existed in this country since Independence and if there was extremist or racist frenzy in the Buddhist community, other places of worship would not have been formed.

The Thera emphasised that it is time to defeat all those who degrade humanity.

He added that Christian fundamentalists as well as Islamic extremists were operating from two sides. Speaking at the event, Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thera said that the Bhikkhu Association will hold a protest at Independence Square on March 11 at 2 p.m. to protest the Easter Commission Report and seek justice for the victims of the attack.

(Source: Daily News – By Asela Kuruluwansa)