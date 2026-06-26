‘Matiya’ arrested after deportation from Malaysia

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 26, 2026 - 6:30 am

A suspected gunman linked to an organized crime gang was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (June 26) after being deported from Malaysia, police said.

The suspect, Bombuwala Devage Suranga Sanjeewa Karunaratne, also known as “Matiya,” is alleged to have worked as a gunman for Kehelbaddara Padme, an alleged organized crime gang member who is currently in remand custody.

He was arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after arriving in Sri Lanka early this morning following his deportation from Malaysia. Police said he had previously been arrested by Malaysian security authorities while staying in the country.

According to police, the suspect’s statement was recorded before he was handed over to the Western Province (North) Crime Division for further investigations.

The 41-year-old suspect is a resident of the Yagodamulla area in Kotugoda. Police also said that an Interpol Red Notice had been issued against him.

He is accused of being involved in the shooting that took place on July 27, 2022, near the Gampaha Court Complex, where alleged organized criminal Saman Rohitha Perera, also known as “Pas Podda,” and others were shot dead, while several other people were injured.

In connection with this crime, the Gampaha Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau had obtained an Interpol Red Notice against the suspect.

Police said they will obtain a 72-hour detention order to question the suspect as investigations continue.