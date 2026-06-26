Environment Minister praises JICA as outgoing Sri Lanka Representative bids farewell

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 26, 2026 - 10:19 am

Mr. Noguchi Tokuma, Senior Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Sri Lanka, paid a farewell call on Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Patabendi at the Ministry of Environment yesterday afternoon (June 25), ahead of the completion of his term of service in the country.

During the meeting, the main purpose was to introduce Ms. Yamaoka Mami, who is scheduled to assume duties as JICA’s new representative in Sri Lanka.

Minister Dr. Dammika Patabendi expressed his appreciation for JICA’s significant contribution to Sri Lanka’s environmental sector and commended Mr. Noguchi Tokuma for his valuable role in strengthening environmental cooperation between Sri Lanka and Japan. He also extended his best wishes for Mr. Noguchi’s future responsibilities.

The meeting included a detailed review of the progress of two major environmental projects being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Environment and the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) with financial and technical assistance from JICA.

One of the projects focuses on establishing an effective and sustainable plastic waste management system in Sri Lanka and is expected to achieve five key outcomes.

The project is being carried out by the Central Environmental Authority, the University of Moratuwa, and Japan’s Tohoku University. It aims to strengthen the monitoring of water resources and other environmental systems through improved data collection, analysis, and management technologies while promoting evidence-based policymaking.

The discussions also focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation to support Sri Lanka’s transition towards a circular economy and sustainable environmental management.

Minister Patabendi emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between Sri Lanka and Japan in addressing environmental challenges, including plastic waste management, pollution control, and the protection of water resources.

Several senior officials of the Ministry of Environment were also present at the meeting.