Dayasiri says President Anura never answers MPs’ phone calls

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 26, 2026 - 12:23 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake never answers phone calls from Members of Parliament, Opposition MP Dayasiri Jayasekera claimed in Parliament today (June 26).

Speaking during the parliamentary session, Jayasekera said former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa, Maithripala Sirisena and Ranil Wickremesinghe always answered calls from MPs or returned missed calls, even if it took about 30 minutes.

He alleged that the current President does not respond to calls from MPs.

Jayasekera also referred to Minister Lal Kantha, saying that the Minister used to speak with him for one or two hours in the past.

“Minister Lal Kantha used to talk to me for an hour or two in the past, but not anymore. I don’t know whether he is now upset with me,” Jayasekera told Parliament.