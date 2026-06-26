SJB suspends Charith Abeysinghe

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 26, 2026 - 12:45 pm

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has suspended the party membership of Horana Electoral Organizer Charith Abeysinghe with immediate effect following his remand over an alleged bribery case linked to 2023.

In a statement issued today (June 26), SJB General Secretary and MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara said the party had also removed Abeysinghe from all positions he held within the party.

The decision was taken after Abeysinghe was remanded yesterday (June 25) in connection with an alleged bribery incident said to have taken place in 2023.

The SJB stressed that at the time the alleged bribery incident is said to have occurred in 2023, Abeysinghe was neither a member of the party nor serving as the Horana Electoral Organizer or holding any other position in the SJB.

The party also reaffirmed that it has never opposed the enforcement of the law or judicial action against individuals involved in corruption or any other unlawful activities.

The statement was signed by SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.