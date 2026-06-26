Sri Lanka’s biggest UN peacekeeping force to depart for overseas mission

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 26, 2026 - 5:40 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake attended a ceremony at the Sri Lanka Infantry Regimental Centre in Panagoda this morning (June 26) to extend his best wishes to members of the Sri Lanka Army and the Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force (STF) who are set to depart on United Nations peacekeeping missions.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), this is the largest contingent ever to leave Sri Lanka at one time for United Nations peacekeeping operations. It is also the first time a Sri Lankan President has personally attended a farewell ceremony for a departing peacekeeping contingent.

The contingent consists of 900 Army personnel from various regiments and 189 Police STF officers. It also includes, for the first time in Sri Lanka’s military history, 43 female Army personnel who have received specialised training in demining and explosive ordnance disposal operations.

The battalion has been equipped with armoured vehicles, locally manufactured Uni Buffel vehicles, and two specialised bulletproof vehicles provided by the Presidential Security Division.

The Government of Sri Lanka is scheduled to deploy the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) to Haiti in August to support efforts to address the ongoing crisis and help establish peace and stability in the country.

Addressing the gathering, President Dissanayake said the deployment demonstrates to the international community that Sri Lanka has forces prepared to contribute to the protection of people, democracy and human rights in conflict-affected areas. He said this was a matter of pride and honour for the country.

The President also said that while Sri Lanka may not become the wealthiest country in the world, it can become one of the world’s most respected and dignified nations.

He further reminded the personnel that they carry the pride of the nation and urged them to perform their duties with dedication and professionalism to safeguard Sri Lanka’s honour and dignity.