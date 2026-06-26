Sri Lanka reviews progress on returning security forces-used lands in Jaffna

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 26, 2026 - 6:02 pm

A progress review meeting on ongoing efforts related to state-owned and privately owned lands currently used by the security forces in the Jaffna and Palaly areas was held at the Parliament Complex on June 24, 2026.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation and Minister of Energy Anura Karunathilaka, Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar, and Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku.

The discussion reviewed the progress of ongoing initiatives and explored ways to speed up government efforts to address land ownership issues, support socio-economic development, and improve infrastructure development through coordination with regional administrative authorities. The initiatives are part of the government’s efforts to support national reconciliation and community resettlement in the region.

Special attention was given to finalizing boundary realignments, speeding up compensation procedures, and prioritizing identified land plots for future release.

Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara shared observations from his recent field visit to several key locations across the Jaffna Peninsula last month, which focused mainly on lands currently used by the security forces.

The meeting also allowed government stakeholders to discuss existing challenges and identify practical measures to further speed up the process while ensuring effective coordination among all relevant institutions. It was also agreed that the release of the relevant lands would be finalized by the National Security Council (NSC).

Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), the Commanders of the Sri Lanka Army and Sri Lanka Air Force, the Jaffna District Secretary, senior officials of the Ministry of Defence, senior Army and Air Force officers, and representatives of relevant state institutions also attended the meeting.