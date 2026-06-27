42 injured after SLTB bus plunges into precipice near Diyatalawa Railway Station

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 27, 2026 - 6:35 am

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus travelling from Colombo to Badulla overturned into a precipice about 20 feet deep near the Diyatalawa Railway Station early today (June 27), injuring 42 passengers, with two reported to be in critical condition.

The accident occurred at around 1:10 AM near the Diyatalawa Railway Station, police said.

All 42 injured passengers were admitted to the Diyatalawa Base Hospital for treatment.

Acting Medical Superintendent of the Diyatalawa Base Hospital, Dr. W.K.L.M. Weerasekara, said that 42 people were admitted to the hospital following the accident, with two of them in critical condition.

He said one of the critically injured patients was later transferred to the Badulla Teaching Hospital for further treatment. Another eight people sustained minor injuries, while the condition of the remaining patients is reported to be stable.

Police are conducting further investigations into the cause of the accident.