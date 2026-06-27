Senior Presidential Secretariat official arrested in forged passport case

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 27, 2026 - 9:45 am

A Senior Assistant Secretary attached to the Presidential Secretariat has been arrested over an investigation into the preparation of a forged passport allegedly used to help an organized criminal flee Sri Lanka.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the Homicide and Organized Crime Investigation Division of the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on the evening of June 26, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as a 41-year-old Senior Assistant Secretary attached to the Parliamentary and Cabinet Affairs Division of the Presidential Secretariat and a resident of the Kandy area.

Investigations have revealed that the alleged offence was committed while the suspect was serving as the Deputy Controller of the Foreign Missions Division of the Department of Immigration and Emigration. The investigation relates to the preparation of a forged passport under another person’s name to enable an organized criminal to leave the country.

The arrest was made following an investigation conducted under the supervision of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Ranmal Kodithuwakku, Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandana Kodithuwakku, who is in charge of the CCIB, and Senior Superintendent of Police Kamal Ariyawansa, Director of the CCIB.

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau is continuing further investigations.