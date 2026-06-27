Sri Lanka issues over 12 Million TIN numbers

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 27, 2026 - 10:08 am

More than 12 million people in Sri Lanka have received their Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs) so far, while around another five million people are still awaiting the issuance of their TIN numbers, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera said.

Speaking on the matter, the Deputy Minister said many people are unaware of their TIN status because the Inland Revenue Department has not sent the numbers to recipients by post.

He said taxpayers can check whether a TIN has been issued to them by visiting the Inland Revenue Department website and entering their National Identity Card (NIC) number.

The Deputy Minister urged eligible individuals to use the online service to verify their TIN status instead of waiting to receive the number by mail.