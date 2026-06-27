Suresh Sallay transferred to National Hospital Cardiology Unit

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 27, 2026 - 1:05 pm

Former State Intelligence Service Director, retired Major General Suresh Sallay has been transferred to the Cardiology Unit of the National Hospital of Colombo after developing a heart-related condition while in CID custody over the Easter Sunday attacks investigation.

According to his lawyer, Sallay was moved to the hospital’s Cardiology Unit to receive treatment for a heart-related condition. He had already been receiving treatment at the National Hospital of Colombo.

On June 7, 2026, Suresh Sallay was admitted to the National Hospital of Colombo while being held in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is continuing investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Sallay remains in CID custody under a detention order as the investigations continue.

The former intelligence chief was arrested in Peliyagoda on February 25, 2026, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks carried out on April 21, 2019.