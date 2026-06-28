Sri Lanka to launch daily dengue control drive

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 28, 2026 - 9:39 am

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) says a new circular will soon be issued to launch daily village-level dengue control programmes as Sri Lanka has reported 51,049 dengue cases and 31 deaths so far this year.

Director of the National Dengue Control Unit, Dr. Kapila Kannangara, said the circular has been prepared to support environmental cleaning and the removal of potential mosquito breeding sites across the country.

He said dengue prevention activities will be carried out at the village level through Community Empowerment Committees, with the participation of Grama Niladhari officers, Medical Officers of Health (MOH), Public Health Inspectors (PHIs), and other committee members.

According to Dr. Kannangara, the circular is expected to be issued within the next few days by either the Secretary to the President or the Secretary to the Ministry of Health.

The circular will introduce daily dengue control programmes during the current high-risk dengue period. Once the dengue risk decreases, the activities will be reduced to a weekly programme.

Dr. Kannangara said Sri Lanka has recorded 51,049 dengue cases and 31 dengue-related deaths so far this year.

The NDCU said the highest number of dengue cases has been reported from the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Eastern Provinces.

A total of 124 MOH divisions across the country have been identified as high-risk areas for dengue transmission.