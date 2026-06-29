Sri Lanka President calls for ethical revival and national unity in Poson Message

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 29, 2026 - 6:05 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his Poson Poya Day message, called on all Sri Lankans to unite in rebuilding a modern and enlightened nation founded on ethical, social and environmental values.

He said no country can achieve genuine progress without a strong moral foundation and urged citizens to revive the values and principles that Buddhism brought to Sri Lanka while working together to restore civility across society and State institutions.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s Poson Message

It was on a Poson Full Moon Poya Day such as today that the noble teachings of Buddhism, which profoundly transformed the course of the Sri Lankan nation, were first bestowed upon this land.

The arrival of Arahat Mahinda Thera marked the beginning of Sri Lanka’s emergence as a centre of Theravada Buddhist philosophy and tradition. That momentous event, which gave rise to both a spiritual awakening and a far-reaching social transformation, extended far beyond its religious significance and laid the foundation for a more advanced cultural, social and political order throughout the country.

Buddhism not only established a strong foundation for the nation to flourish but also brought about a transformation in education. By turning temples into centres of learning and monastic education, it fulfilled a vital social role as a hub of knowledge, fostering a profound spiritual renaissance among the people. Moreover, it inspired remarkable developments in architecture, painting, irrigation engineering, building design, wood carving and other artistic traditions, elevating our nation to a position of distinction and pride before the world.

As the present-day heirs to such a glorious and noble heritage, we all bear an inescapable responsibility to revive the values and moral principles that are gradually fading from society and to work together towards building a civilised State. In this endeavour, we are already engaged in the struggle to restore civility across all spheres of public life, including Parliament and State institutions.

No nation can achieve genuine progress without an ethical foundation. The Cūḷa Hatthi Padôpama Sutta, expounded by Arahat Mahinda Thera, underscores the importance of gradual training and disciplined development. By re-establishing on Sri Lankan soil the proud legacy of the civilised society that came with Buddhism, let us join hands with unwavering determination to build a modern and enlightened State founded upon the ethical, social and environmental values that our nation so urgently requires.

I therefore invite all citizens to unite in this noble endeavour with strength and conviction.

May this sacred Poson Festival illuminate every heart with compassion, loving-kindness and wisdom.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

29th June, 2026