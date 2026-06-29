Five youths rescued after being swept out to sea at Mount Lavinia Beach

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 29, 2026 - 10:56 am

Five 18-year-old youths were rescued after being caught in a strong current and swept out to sea while swimming at Mount Lavinia Beach on the evening of June 28, 2026.

According to police, the five young men had gone swimming when they were caught in a strong current and carried away from the shore.

At the time of the incident, officers from the Mount Lavinia Police Lifeguard Unit were on lifesaving duty at the beach. Police Sergeant 38788 Nagahawatta, Police Constable 31996 Kasun, and Police Constable 98684 Kodithuwakku responded immediately and rescued all five youths.

The officers also provided first aid to the rescued individuals at the scene.

The rescued youths are all 18 years old and are residents of the Rajagiriya and Koswatta areas.