Sri Lanka Prime Minister calls for moral values and social harmony in Poson Message

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 29, 2026 - 11:19 am

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says Poson Poya Day reminds the country that true development must begin within the human mind.

In her Poson message, the Prime Minister said economic progress alone is not enough, and Sri Lanka also needs a society built on compassion, equality, discipline, responsibility, and moral values.

She said the true meaning of Poson Poya Day can guide the country toward building a peaceful, fair, and prosperous Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya’s Poson Message

The Poson Full Moon Poya Day, commemorated in remembrance of the Dhamma mission of Arahant Mahinda Thero in establishing the Buddha Sasana in Sri Lanka, is a sacred day that reminds us of spiritual awakening, wisdom, and social harmony.

Poson Poya Day is significant not only as a religious observance in Sri Lankan history, but also it is a symbol of transformation of culture, moral way of life and thinking of an entire nation. Buddhist philosophy introduced to the country through the arrival of Arahant Mahinda Thero in Sri Lanka, has shaped our national identity for centuries.

Poson Poya Day reminds us that true development begins within the human mind. By uphelding a society on the noble values of compassion, empathy, equality, discipline, and responsibility, we can achieve the shared vision of building a peaceful, fair, and prosperous Sri Lanka.

Today, our country is embarking on a journey with a renewed hope. In order to mark the success of this journey, economic progress let alone is not sufficient. We also need a society grounded on moral values. The true essence of the Poson Poya Day that upholds the morality, non-violence, and compassion serves as a guiding light toward the government’s vision of building a disciplined and prosperous society.

On this sacred occasion of Poson Full Moon Poya Day, I extend my wishes for all Buddhist devotees for peace, wisdom, and prosperity.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka