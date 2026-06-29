Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from June 30, 2026
Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 29, 2026 - 10:22 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective June 30, 2026.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:
- The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 20, bringing the new price to Rs. 414.
- The price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 25, bringing the new price to Rs. 382.
- Prices of all other fuel types remain unchanged.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|– Rs. 20
|Rs. 414
|Petrol 95 Octane
|Unchanged
|Rs. 495
|Auto Diesel
|– Rs. 25
|Rs. 382
|Super Diesel
|Unchanged
|Rs. 478
|Kerosene
|Unchanged
|Rs. 285