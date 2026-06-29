Jun 29 2026 June 29, 2026 June 29, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from June 30, 2026

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 29, 2026 - 10:22 pm

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective June 30, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 20, bringing the new price to Rs. 414.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 25, bringing the new price to Rs. 382.
  • Prices of all other fuel types remain unchanged.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 20  Rs. 414
Petrol 95 Octane Unchanged  Rs. 495
Auto Diesel – Rs. 25  Rs. 382
Super Diesel Unchanged  Rs. 478
Kerosene Unchanged  Rs. 285
Support ONLANKA through Buy Me a Coffee
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY