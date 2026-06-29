Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from June 30, 2026

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 29, 2026 - 10:22 pm

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective June 30, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 20, bringing the new price to Rs. 414.

The price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 25, bringing the new price to Rs. 382.

Prices of all other fuel types remain unchanged.

The price revision is shown in the table below: