PM Harini pledges new era of dignity for Sri Lankan women

Posted by Editor on March 8, 2026 - 8:05 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has described women as the “true pillar” of Sri Lanka’s society and economy, calling for them to be recognized as active partners in national development rather than just beneficiaries.

Her message emphasizes a commitment to ensuring women’s safety and dignity while empowering them to lead the nation toward a thriving future.

International Women’s Day Message by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

I extend my greetings to all sisters and daughters in Sri Lanka and around the globe on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

This year, the United Nations has declared the global theme for International Women’s Day as “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,” emphasizing the realization of rights, the delivery of justice, and meaningful action for all women and girls.

Women are the true pillar of Sri Lankan society and economy. The role they play within the family and in society has today become a decisive factor in shaping the future of our nation. Through the Government’s policy statement, “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life,” we envision going beyond treating women as mere beneficiaries and recognizing them as active partners in national development, ensuring that they receive the dignity and opportunities they rightfully deserve.

Within our policy framework, special focus has been placed on women. We are committed to recognizing the economic contribution extended by women as housewives, promoting women’s entrepreneurship, and expanding access to the technical and financial support necessary for self-employment alongside strengthening the legal framework required to ensure women’s safety in public transport, workplaces, and within the family environment. Further, we are taking steps to create the environment to increase women’s representation in decision-making bodies at national and regional levels. Special attention is also being given to implementing targeted programmes aimed at improving women’s nutrition, reproductive health, and mental well-being.

Women are not a group seeking sympathy; they are vital social partners endowed with intelligence, resilience, and creativity. Our goal is to build a “Thriving Nation” where a woman can walk without fear or doubt, where her talents are duly recognized, and where she can lead a life of dignity

On this International Women’s Day, I sincerely hope that it marks the beginning of a new era in which the aspirations of all women in our country are realized as they shine before the world.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka