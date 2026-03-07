Sri Lanka awards scholarships for children of fallen and disabled veterans

The Ranaviru Seva Authority (RSA) conducted a special ceremony yesterday (March 06) to award scholarships to the children of fallen and disabled veterans under its educational empowerment programme.

The event was held under the patronage of the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

During the ceremony, the Defence Secretary also symbolically presented a laptop to a student with visual impairment.

Among the scholarship beneficiaries are students who have qualified for higher education, including those from Army, Navy, and Police families. These students are currently pursuing higher studies in 32 fields, including Medicine, Engineering, IT, Law, and Management. The grant will be provided over four years to support the successful completion of their degree programmes.

While addressing the gathering, the Defence Secretary appreciated the educational achievements of the children of veterans. He further emphasized that the government, in recognition of the invaluable service and sacrifices made by the veterans, will continue to extend assistance and support through such welfare and educational programmes in the future.

Under this programme, aimed at supporting the educational upliftment and wellbeing of the families of those who made the supreme sacrifice in safeguarding the nation, the monthly scholarship allowances have been increased with effect from January this year (2026).

The event was also attended by the Chairman of the Ranaviru Seva Authority, Brigadier S.D. Kohona (Retd), along with senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and representatives of the Tri-Forces, who were present to extend their encouragement and support to the scholarship recipients and their families.