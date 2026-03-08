U.S. respects Sri Lanka’s sovereignty, leaves decision on rescued Iranian sailors to Colombo

Twenty-two Iranian sailors were released from a Sri Lankan hospital on Sunday after being rescued from a warship sunk by a U.S. submarine.

The sailors had been receiving medical care at Karapitiya Hospital in Galle since Wednesday (March 4, 2026). They were saved from life rafts after their ship, the IRIS Dena, was hit by a torpedo launched from a U.S. submarine just outside Sri Lanka’s waters.

While 22 men have been moved to a nearby beach resort, 10 others remain in the hospital for treatment.

The incident has also left a heavy toll, with the bodies of 84 Iranian sailors recovered from the ocean and brought to the same hospital.

Sri Lanka’s Response and Legal Standing

The Sri Lankan government stated that it is following international humanitarian laws to manage the survivors. Officials have also reached out to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for help.

Despite the tension, Sri Lanka denied rumors that the United States was pressuring them to prevent the sailors from returning to Iran.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department confirmed that the U.S. respects Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and that the decision on how to handle the crew lies entirely with Colombo.

Status of Other Iranian Vessels

The IRIS Dena was not the only Iranian ship in the region. Two other vessels have been affected:

IRIS Bushehr: This second ship was allowed to dock a day after the Dena was sunk. Its 219 crew members are currently staying at a navy camp in Welisara. While the Sri Lankan Navy has taken over the ship and planned to move it to Trincomalee, technical problems and engine failure have delayed the process.

IRIS Lavan: A third warship docked in Kochi, India, on Wednesday. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stated that the ship, which was carrying many young cadets, was allowed to dock on "humane grounds" following engine issues.

All three ships were originally in the area to participate in a multi-national fleet review hosted by India, which took place just before a war broke out in the Middle East last week.