Sri Lanka President highlights women’s role in economy, reaffirms gender equality

March 8, 2026

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake states that women, who represent 52 percent of the country’s population, play a vital role in Sri Lanka’s economy and national development through their contributions across multiple sectors.

In his message marking International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026, he emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring gender equality, protecting women’s rights, and increasing women’s participation in economic and political life.

International Women’s Day Message by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

International Women’s Day has been celebrated annually across the world on 8 March for over a century. In Sri Lanka, the role of women in the economic, political, social and cultural spheres is distinctive and significant. While this day serves to recognise and appreciate the immense responsibilities borne by women across all these sectors, and to reflect in particular on women’s rights, freedom and security, I believe that such recognition cannot be confined to a single day.

It is no secret that women, who represent 52 per cent of our country’s population, play a substantial role in the national economy. In addition to their unpaid contribution as homemakers, women make a considerable contribution to the garment industry, the plantation sector, foreign employment, as well as to the health, education and service sectors. I wish to acknowledge with gratitude the strength and commitment demonstrated by women, which contributed significantly to the many economic achievements our country attained in 2025.

In pursuit of social justice, we are already implementing plans to ensure gender equality and to enable women to participate more actively and productively in the economic process. As a Government, we have prioritised the structural changes necessary to secure and promote women’s rights and to act against all forms of violence and discrimination faced by women, at home, in public transport, within communities, in the workplace and on the political stage, while striving to realise the aspirations of a just society, a free nation and a liberated woman.

Marking a new chapter in parliamentary history, this Parliament includes the highest number of female Members of Parliament to date. Furthermore, for the first time in Sri Lanka’s history, a female Member of Parliament representing the Malayagam community has been elected, an important and historic milestone. I wish to emphasise that it is both our responsibility and our resolve to nurture a strong and dignified generation of women who will stand shoulder to shoulder in advancing the programme of economic, political and social transformation we have initiated. Expanding women’s entrepreneurship within a digital and green economy, and fostering women entrepreneurs capable of adapting to the country’s forthcoming economic transformation, remains a key objective of our Government.

In this context, I greatly appreciate the organisation of this year’s Women’s Day under the theme, ‘In a Thriving Nation – She Leads with Determination’, which proudly showcases the strength and dignity of Sri Lankan women to the world.

As we move forward with firm determination to free our society and nation from all adverse challenges, and to build a progressive country and a future generation grounded in ethics and compassion, I extend my warm wishes for a meaningful International Women’s Day and invite all women to join hands as strong partners and pioneers in this journey.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

08th March, 2026