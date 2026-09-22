Police freeze Rs. 35 Million property belonging to ‘Loku Patty’

Posted by Onlanka News on September 22, 2026 - 2:02 pm

Sri Lanka Police have frozen a property worth an estimated Rs. 35 million in Welipenna belonging to alleged drug trafficker Sujeewa Ruwan Kumara de Silva, known as “Loku Patty”, as part of a money laundering investigation.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division has launched the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act into property allegedly purchased by Loku Patty using money earned illegally through organized crime and drug trafficking.

As part of the investigation, a 15-perch plot of land and a two-storey house in the Welipenna area have been made subject to a freezing order.

The order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for a period of 14 days from September 21, 2026.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police is conducting further investigations.