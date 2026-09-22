Ex-Minister’s Private Secretary arrested over Rs. 8.1 Million phosphate bribery case

Posted by Onlanka News on September 22, 2026 - 9:28 am

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested the private secretary of former State Minister of Primary Industries Chamara Sampath.

He is accused of soliciting and accepting Rs. 8.1 million in bribes linked to phosphate exports.

The suspect, Liyanarachchige Sumathipala Liyanarachchi, a Development Officer attached to the Uva Provincial Council, was arrested by CIABOC investigating officers at around 4:55 PM on September 21, 2026.

According to the allegations, Lanka Phosphate Ltd. had made arrangements to facilitate phosphate exports only to three selected companies without following a proper procedure.

It is alleged that assistance was also provided to the three companies to obtain the licences required to export phosphate.

CIABOC alleges that Rs. 8.1 million was solicited and accepted as bribes in return for facilitating these arrangements and providing assistance to obtain the export licences.

The suspect is also accused of aiding and abetting the alleged offence.

He is due to be produced before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court.