Veteran singer, musician and leader of the popular band ‘Gypsies’, Sunil Perera has passed away at the age of 68.

He had reportedly passed away, a short while ago, while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Sunil Perera was admitted to the hospital yesterday due to a Pneumonia infection.

Last month, Perera had tested positive with COVID-19 and was discharged after he recovered from the virus.