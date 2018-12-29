Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ravi Karunanayake says he will transform the Ministry into a profit making institution and provide concessions to the public.

He said this during a discussion with representatives of 58 CEB trade unions held at the ministry yesterday morning.

The minister meanwhile noted all officials should be committed towards protecting the Ministry and serving the country while eradicating fraud, corruption and malpractices within these institutions.

The minister assured them that he would resolve many problems that had cropped up within the CEB shortly and requested the trade unions to cooperate by leaving their personnel objectives behind.

He also said all decisions made with regard to the Ministry will be done transparently while the method used to arrive at these decisions will be made public.

Power and Energy State Minister Champika Premadasa, Ministry Secretary Dr. B.M.S. Batagoda and several other officials took part in the discussion.