UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe will probably resign from the party leadership by 31 December, to pave the way for a new leadership, said Party Legal Secretary Nissanka Nanayakkara.

He announced that a proposal had been submitted to the Party to appoint a Deputy Leader initially and that the new Leader will be elected to assume duties from 1 January 2021.

Nanayakkara discussed this proposal with a group of Party seniors and a motion will be made in the UNP Working Committee meeting scheduled to be held on 14 September.

Nanayakkara said the proposal would resolve the crisis if the Working Committee endorses the proposal.

He pointed out that the Deputy Leader had a chance to elect the Leadership through a vote.

The post of UNP Deputy Leader became vacant after the former Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa vacated the post to accept Leadership of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W.K. Prasad Manju)