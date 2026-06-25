Rohitha Rajapaksa questioned by CCIB over alleged Rs. 19 million investment

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 25, 2026 - 3:30 pm

Rohitha Rajapaksa, who arrived at the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) this morning (June 25) to provide a statement, left the premises a short while ago after giving his statement.

Rohitha is the youngest son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He appeared before the CCIB to provide a statement in connection with an investigation into an alleged investment of Rs. 19 million in two private companies located in the Mirihana and Nugegoda areas.

Investigations have revealed that the money was invested in the two companies between 2018 and 2021.

The investigation was launched following a complaint lodged with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), which alleged that it was suspicious for a person with no permanent employment or known source of income to have invested such a large sum of money.

The complaint was later referred to the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) for further investigation.

Accordingly, the Illegal Assets Investigation Unit of the CCIB is currently conducting further investigations into the matter.