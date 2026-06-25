COPF reviews Central Bank report on missing USD 2.5 million

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 25, 2026 - 3:38 pm

The Committee on Public Finance (COPF) has discussed the Central Bank of Sri Lanka’s report on the disappearance of USD 2.5 million that had been held by the Treasury for the repayment of state debt.

The matter was taken up at a meeting held in Parliament on June 23 under the chairmanship of COPF Chairman Dr. Harsha de Silva.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Ministers Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne, and Nishantha Jayaweera, along with Members of Parliament Rauff Hakeem, Ravi Karunanayake, Harshana Rajakaruna, Ajith Alahakoon, Nimal Palihena, Chithral Fernando, Wijesiri Basnayake, Champika Hettiarachchi, M.K.M. Aslam, and Lakmali Hemachandra.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development had submitted a report to the Committee on June 8 regarding the disappearance of the USD 2.5 million. The report was later examined by officials of the Central Bank, which then submitted its own report containing its observations and views.

The Committee held extensive discussions on the Central Bank’s report. COPF Chairman Dr. Harsha de Silva said a final report would be prepared after considering both the Ministry of Finance’s report and the Central Bank’s report, and that it would be presented to Parliament in due course.

Also present at the meeting were Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy Varuna Sri Dhanapala, Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, and officials of the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT).