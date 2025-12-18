Schools in Central Province to close on December 19 and 22 due to bad weather

Posted by Editor on December 18, 2025 - 5:55 pm

All schools in the Central Province will be closed on Friday (December 19), and Monday (December 22), due to adverse weather, officials confirmed.

The decision was made after discussions between the Governor of the Central Province, Prof. Sarath Abeykoon, and provincial education officials.

The Meteorology Department has warned that heavy rain and strong winds are likely in the region. Showers are expected at times in the Central, Eastern, and Uva provinces, as well as in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts. Some areas may receive more than 75 mm of rain.

Winds of about 40 kmph are also expected in parts of the central hills, Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces, and in Trincomalee, Hambantota, and Monaragala districts.

Central Province Education Secretary Madhupani Piyasena said that schools will reopen on December 29, 2025, after the Christmas holidays as planned.