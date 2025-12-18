Sri Lanka strengthens disaster management and aid coordination with UN

Posted by Editor on December 18, 2025 - 7:43 pm

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), met with the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Sri Lanka, Mr. Marc-André Franche, at the Office of the Deputy Minister of Defence yesterday (December 17) to review ongoing disaster response efforts, institutional reforms, and the coordination of international humanitarian assistance.

The UN Resident Coordinator commended the strong national unity and resilience demonstrated by the Sri Lankan people in responding to the recent disaster. The Deputy Minister stated that the current response reflects a decisive shift from past shortcomings and represents a turning point toward a more coordinated and sustainable approach.

The Deputy Minister outlined key reforms, including proposed amendments to the Disaster Management Act to strengthen institutional coordination and the recognition of environmental protection as a component of national security.

He also briefed the UN Resident Coordinator on the role of the High-Level Committee for Foreign Relief Aid Coordination (HL-FRAC) in tracking and streamlining foreign aid, as well as enhancing coordination among government agencies and partner organizations.

Logistical challenges, mobility constraints, and limited warehousing capacity were reviewed, along with proposals to simplify procedures by designating the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) as the consignee and strengthening centralized logistical coordination.

On behalf of His Excellency the President and the people of Sri Lanka, the Deputy Minister expressed sincere appreciation for the continued support of the United Nations, international partners, and organizations.

The UN Resident Coordinator reaffirmed ongoing UN assistance, shared international best practices on unified command structures with strong leadership and management, and proposed establishing a temporary one-stop facility at the airport and harbor to expedite the clearance of humanitarian aid.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to closer cooperation and reforms aimed at strengthening Sri Lanka’s disaster management framework.