Three suspects remanded in elephant death case in Seeppukulam

Posted by Editor on December 18, 2025 - 5:57 pm

Three suspects linked to the death of an elephant in the Seeppukulam area have been remanded by the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court until December 24, 2025.

The Mihintale Police took the suspects into custody after a video circulated on social media showing a wild elephant violently attacking a person.

The incident reportedly occurred after the elephant was set on fire. The three suspects, residents of the Seeppukulam area, are aged 42, 48, and 50.

A post-mortem examination of the elephant was conducted on December 17, 2025, by Pandulagama Wildlife Veterinarian Udeshika Madhuwanthi.

The autopsy found that the elephant died due to kidney and liver disease, combined with shock caused by fear.

The post-mortem report is expected to be presented in court on December 19, 2025.

Following a fact report on the incident, the Magistrate ordered statements to be recorded from the person shown in the video and requested a detailed report on the suspects to be submitted tomorrow.

So far, the Mihintale Police have arrested three individuals and are continuing investigations to apprehend another suspect.

The case was jointly filed by the Wildlife Department and the Mihintale Police.