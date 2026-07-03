Sri Lanka Police to act against pedestrians using headphones on roads

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 3, 2026 - 7:30 am

Sri Lanka Police will take legal action in the future against pedestrians who walk on roads while listening to music using headphones or earphones, police said.

Director of Traffic Control and Road Safety of Sri Lanka Police, Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Ranagala, said pedestrians who use such devices while walking on roads face a higher risk of accidents due to lack of attention.

He said such pedestrians are currently being warned, but legal action is expected to be taken against them in the future.

SSP Ranagala said more than 10 people die daily in road accidents in Sri Lanka. He said 1,389 people have died in 1,323 road accidents reported from January 01 to June 30, 2026.

He said the situation is a matter of serious concern, as the number of accidents has increased by 105 and the number of deaths by 107 compared to 2025.

According to SSP Ranagala, pedestrians and cyclists are the most affected groups in road accidents.

He said lack of attention, carelessness, violating road rules, speeding, and poor maintenance of vehicles and roads directly contribute to these accidents.

SSP Ranagala made these remarks while speaking at a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau in connection with the 11th National Accident Prevention Week, which will be held from July 6 to 10.

He said Sri Lanka Police, on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, has introduced special operations and new technological methods to reduce road accidents.

Modern speed meters imported from the United States, which can cover a distance of three kilometres, are now being used to identify vehicles driven at high speed.

SSP Ranagala stressed that the law will be enforced without considering the status of any person, and those responsible for road accidents will be produced before court.

He said road rules will be strictly enforced in the future, strict punishments will be given, and steps will also be taken to cancel driving licences.

He added that if drivers do not cooperate, there is no alternative but to strengthen the law to stop this disaster.

Meanwhile, a special programme named “Take Care” has also been launched by the Presidential Secretariat, Sri Lanka Police, and the Ministry of Education to raise awareness among schoolchildren.