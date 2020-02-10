A stock of firearms and ammunition have been discovered while concealed in a bag within the Aralaganwila Police division.

Police said 135 rounds of ammunition used for T-56 firearms, four magazines and three magazine springs were also discovered during the operation.

Officials are expected to present details to the Manampitiya Magistrate pertaining to the incident today.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Aralaganwila Police.

(Source: News Radio)