Officials attached to the Peliyagoda Special Investigations Unit has arrested three suspects, including two females and one male with 192kg of heroin, 10 pistols and 19 magazines this morning.

Police Spokesman Superintendent Jaliya Senaratne said two suspects were initially arrested with 15kgs of heroin by the Peliyagoda Special Investigation Unit Officers this morning on the Southern Expressway.

Following the further questioning of the suspects, the Police recovered another 177 kgs of heroin, 10 pistols and 10 magazines from Bandaragama.

Police Media Spokesman said further investigations are being carried out into the incident under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of the Western Province-North Police.