Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya dies in SLAF Helicopter crash

Posted by Editor on November 30, 2025 - 10:11 pm

The captain of a Sri Lanka Air Force Bell 212 helicopter, which met with an accident this afternoon (November 30) due to adverse weather conditions in the Lunuwila area of Wennappuwa while engaged in rescue operations for affected people, has died.

The deceased pilot, 41-year-old Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya, passed away while receiving treatment at Marawila Base Hospital.

The unfortunate accident involved a Bell 212 aircraft, which had been engaged since this morning (November 30) in a major operation to deliver food supplies and other relief items to people affected by the disaster.

The accident occurred while the helicopter was distributing food supplies and equipment to a group of people near the Lunuwila bridge. The landing was disrupted due to the presence of people on the bridge, leading to the crash as the pilot attempted a safe landing.

The helicopter went down over Gin Oya while carrying out its relief mission. Four others on board were injured and are currently receiving treatment at Marawila Hospital.