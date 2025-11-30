Sri Lanka reports 334 deaths, 370 missing as extreme weather worsens

Posted by Editor on November 30, 2025 - 8:50 pm

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reports that 334 deaths caused by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka have been recorded so far, while 370 people remain missing.

The DMC issued this update today (November 30) at 6:00 PM.

According to the latest figures, 1,118,929 individuals from 309,607 families across 25 districts have been affected.

Meanwhile, the highest number of disaster-related deaths has been reported in the Kandy District, with a total of 88 deaths. In addition, 71 deaths have been reported in the Badulla District, 68 in the Nuwara Eliya District, 37 in the Kurunegala District, and 23 in the Matale District.

Meanwhile, 150 people from the Kandy District, 64 from Nuwara Eliya, 53 from Badulla, and 35 from Kurunegala are still missing due to the disaster.

Officials urge the public to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, as weather conditions continue to pose serious risks nationwide.