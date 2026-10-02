10 doctors on Suresh Sallay medical board summoned to court

Posted by Onlanka News on October 2, 2026 - 2:38 pm

Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena has issued notices directing 10 doctors on the medical board assessing retired Major General Suresh Sallay to appear in court on October 6, 2026.

The notices were issued after considering submissions made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) through a motion.

Sallay, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), is receiving treatment at Colombo National Hospital following his arrest in connection with investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

At a hearing on September 22, 2026, the court was informed that Sallay had an enlarged heart and had been fitted with a medical device to help manage the condition. The details were disclosed in a report issued by the medical board on his health.

Doctors had recommended that he continue receiving treatment at the hospital until September 28, 2026. As that date has passed, the doctors have been directed to appear before the court to explain the next steps regarding his treatment and continued hospital stay.

Sallay is currently being held under a third 90-day detention order issued on August 25, 2026. He had previously been detained under two separate 90-day detention orders following his arrest.

The former intelligence chief was arrested by the CID in Peliyagoda on February 25, 2026, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks carried out on April 21, 2019.