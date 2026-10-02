Sri Lanka Navy supports renovation of Medawelana Maha Vidyalaya in Hambantota

Posted by Onlanka News on October 2, 2026 - 12:08 pm

Renovated classroom buildings and sanitation facilities at Medawelana Maha Vidyalaya in Tissamaharama, Hambantota District, were handed over for students’ use on October 1, 2026 under the “Clean Sri Lanka” national programme.

The renovation work was carried out with financial support from the Royal College Old Boys’ East Coast Foundation, USA, while the Sri Lanka Navy provided technical expertise and skilled labour.

The Navy, a key partner in implementing the “Clean Sri Lanka” national programme, continues to support various projects under the initiative through its community service activities.

The handover ceremony was presided over by the Commanding Officer of SLNS Kawantissa and Acting Naval Officer in Command (Hambantota), Captain Senaka Premaratne.

The school principal, teachers and students also attended the event.