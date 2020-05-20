May 20 2020 May 20, 2020 May 20, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

1023 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Posted in

Coronavirus - COVID-19

3 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1023, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 569 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1023
Active Cases – 445
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 135
Recovered & Discharged – 569
Total Deaths – 9

Share on FB