1068 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Nine more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1068, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 620 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1068

Active Cases – 439

New Cases for the day – 13

Observation in hospitals – 110

Recovered & Discharged – 620

Total Deaths – 9